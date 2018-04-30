Entertainment News
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset

The youngest Obama caught Queen Cardi’s last performance at Broccoli City Fest in Washington D.C.

US President Barack Obama goes shopping during Small Business Saturday

Source: Pool / Getty

Cardi B’s last performance before giving birth was Saturday night in Washington D.C., and 16-year-old Sasha Obama was there for the historic event.

Camera’s caught the first and last first daughter we acknowledge with Cardi and Offset.

https://twitter.com/karencivil/status/990723943395815430

As Tweeter @TimPerry91 put it, “This photo of Sasha Obama, Cardi B and Offset is Dr. King’s dream being fulfilled. This week will be great.”

@YaYaYaYaYaz added, “Sasha, Cardi, and Offset together is my favorite thing of ever.”

We don’t know he full story behind the pic yet, but get ready for the Fox News special report on how Sasha Obama is hanging out with an admitted Blood her drug-dealing Mexican fiancé.

Remember how mad they were when Malia rocked Joey Bada$$’s “Pro Era” tee?

comments – add yours
