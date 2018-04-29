Entertainment News
Eesh: Parkland Survivor Had A Shady Response To Kanye West Honoring Her

Praise from Yeezy doesn't seem to mean a lot right now.

Foxy NC Staff
March For Our Lives 2018

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you’re still on the Kanye West roller coaster this week, you know it’s been non-stop random announcements, shallow proclamations and of course new music from him.

One out-of-nowhere tweet included a picture of Kanye with a shaved head. He said that his new look was inspired by the Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma González.

However, despite the acknowledgement, Emma was not here for all the praise. Instead, she paid respect to another hero and managed to shade Kanye at the same time (whether it was her intention or not).

That’s right, Emma showed love to James Shaw Jr., the unarmed guy who stopped a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House shooting.

While Emma never responded to Kanye directly, her shifting the attention to James could be a dig at Yeezy who’s been openly proclaiming his “love” for Donald Trump.

This is the same Trump who wants to arm teachers in the classroom and has yet to announce any major plans on gun control.

But okay Kanye.

Smh.

