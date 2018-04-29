Entertainment News
Check Out These 'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers But With No Context

Foxy NC Staff
Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War raked in $630 Million on opening weekend and it was the one thing your Twitter timeline couldn’t stop talking about. Unfortunately, there were still a ton of people who haven’t seen the film. Compare that to the ton of people who saw the film and wanted to talk through their mourning, it was almost impossible for the two groups to coexist on the timeline.

The only solution was to drop spoilers on the timeline without actually spoiling the film for others. That’s how ‘Infinity Wars Spoilers Without Context’ became the weekend’s trending topic.

Here’s an example:

 

Flip through for even more spoilers with absolutely no context.

