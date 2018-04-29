Entertainment News
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos

Folks have plenty of time on their hands.

Foxy NC Staff
Woman lying on exercise mat

Source: Denis Felix / Getty

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with some random challenge sure to bring out the silliness in people.

One such challenge was the #NotMyLegsChallenge which started popping up on social media around 2015.

It seems the illusion, which has people using somebody else’s legs for funny tricks, continues to have an audience. New videos of the #NotMyLegsChallenge have recently popped up and they seem to be even wilder than before.

 

Lmao. Tew much.

Swipe through for some more hilarious #NotMyLegsChallenge clips, old and new.

