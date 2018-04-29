Entertainment News
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert Lineup

Ticketmaster announced that the singer will no longer be performing at the University of Illinois at Chicago in May.

Foxy NC Staff
Soulquarius 2017

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

With his lawyer, publicist and assistant all recently resigning, it looks like R. Kelly’s got even more bad news. A concert in his hometown has dropped him from the lineup.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, Ticketmaster announced in an online statement that R. Kelly “is no longer performing” at the May 5 “Pre-Mother’s Day Love Jam.”

While Ticketmaster hasn’t given an explanation as to why the Pied Piper was dropped, many believe that cancelling his performance at the University of Illinois at Chicago was a combination of more than 1,300 students and staff at the school signing a petition to preventing against him, the recent damning BBC3 documentary and continued reports of alleged sexual misconduct and making women live in a “sex cult.”

Natalie Bennett, director of the Women’s Leadership and Resource Center at UIC who co-wrote the open letter, told NBC 5 last week that UIC being involved with Kelly “in any way” was contradictory to the school’s values of diversity, equity and inclusivity.

“We really want to send a message to not just him, but also the university that we … want survivor’s voices to be taken seriously,” Bennett said.

This isn’t the only boycott the”Step in the Name of Love” singer is currently facing.

There have been calls for his record label, RCA, to drop him and recently, iconic radio show host Tom Joyner announced that he is banning all of R. Kelly’s music from his national syndicated show.

Apparently, he came to that conclusion after meeting with #MeToo Movement founder Tanara Burke.

“We need the Tom Joyner Morning Show to stop supporting R. Kelly,” Burke demanded.

Immediately, Joyner responded “Okay, you got it. I’ll do that right now. I won’t play anymore R. Kelly music.”

Listen to the interview here:

#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him

#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To Finally Boycott R. Kelly

Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta Homes Robbed And Emptied

