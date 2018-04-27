CLOSE
Ex-NFL Player Demands Justice After His Brutal Encounter With The Police

The whole incident allegedly involved racism from the start.

Ex-NFL player Desmond Marrow is voicing his outrage with the police following a devastating encounter.

Marrow was caught on video being arrested by three White officers in Henry County Georgia. He says he was arrested for possessing a firearm. However, in reality, he said he only had a cell phone.

Desmond is slammed to the ground by multiple officers after screaming “I’m not even doing nothing” and “I’m not even fighting back.” One officer even put his hand around Desmond’s neck, cutting off some of his air. The disturbing footage was posted to Facebook on Thursday along with Desmond’s calling for justice against the three officers.

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe,” he said in the caption. Desmond also said he suffered a concussion and a shoulder strain from the officers.

You can check out the video below. Warning, it is graphic.

According to NFL.com, Desmond is a defense back from the University of Toledo. He was an un-drafted player by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 who never made it out of pre-season.

The arrest in the video took place in December 2017, according to 11Alive.com, and the officers have now been placed on administrative leave, while the Henry County district attorney will conduct its own investigation.

According to Desmond’s two attorneys, Andrea Boyd and L. Chris Stewart, “Prior to the violent incident with Henry County sheriff’s deputies, Mr. Marrow was the victim of a hate crime.”

They continued, “He was called racial slurs by two White males while driving and had hot coffee thrown in his vehicle by these individuals. He then followed the individuals and a discussion ensued. A separate individual called 911 and erroneously reported that Mr. Marrow had a weapon, which he did not. When deputies arrived on-scene, Mr. Marrow cooperated with their demands. We are working to determine why the deputies resorted to this level of violence with a man who was already handcuffed and complying with orders.”

Smh.

We’ll keep you posted on any major updates.

Ex-NFL Player Demands Justice After His Brutal Encounter With The Police was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

