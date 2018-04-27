Chance The Rapper Just Narrowly Escaped The Sunken Place

Chance The Rapper Just Narrowly Escaped The Sunken Place

Chance The Rapper responds to the backlash he received for defending Kanye.

Many people are saying Kanye West may have canceled his own career after going a week-long pro-Trump rampage. However, Wednesday was the breaking point, he claimed Trump was his “brother” and posted a selfie of wearing a Make America Great Again hat. See the madness below:

Twitter exploded and the rapper was reportedly unfollowed by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar. However, one person had Kanye’s back — Chance The Rapper.

Chance appeared to miss the point. Being a Black Republican and being a Black Trump supporter are completely different. Tons of Black Republicans have slammed Trump. That said, many were afraid we lost Chance to the sunken place:

Well, Chance has now spoken out in lengthy statement. He apologized for “attempting” to support Kanye, writing, “Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so.” He continued, “I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f— with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.” His post also included, “My fault yo.” See below:

 

Well, that was a close one. Although some folks will still be mad, Chance The Rapper just escaped the sunken place. Be careful, bruh. The sunken place has swallowed Steve Harvey, Ray Lewis, Stacey Dash, Chrisette Michele, Tina Campbell and countless others. Once you are in, there is no way out!

 

