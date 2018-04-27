Chance The Rapper Just Narrowly Escaped The Sunken Place

Many people are saying Kanye West may have canceled his own career after going a week-long pro-Trump rampage. However, Wednesday was the breaking point, he claimed Trump was his “brother” and posted a selfie of wearing a Make America Great Again hat. See the madness below:

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Twitter exploded and the rapper was reportedly unfollowed by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar. However, one person had Kanye’s back — Chance The Rapper.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Chance appeared to miss the point. Being a Black Republican and being a Black Trump supporter are completely different. Tons of Black Republicans have slammed Trump. That said, many were afraid we lost Chance to the sunken place:

I think what makes me more sad than Kanye being a fake stuck in the sunken place, is that @chancetherapper would rather defend him than call his friend out on his bullshit. Chance has been our littleundercover freedom fighter and now this.. — Aurora (@pumpinFe) April 26, 2018

Chance the Rapper should have at least dropped a classic album before he entered the sunken place. he cancelled too — Charlie  (@_Twone) April 27, 2018

Chance the Rapper feeling that Sunken Place vibe this morning … pic.twitter.com/BzOmuvq9dB — Maureen (@Maureen2) April 27, 2018

See what happens when you don’t know when to hush? I hope you enjoy reruns of mash and unseasoned casserole in the sunken place Chance! pic.twitter.com/0xKUiQ3hpt — 🌹 (@Cocadami) April 27, 2018

It's a shame that @chancetherapper allowed himself to be caught up in this mess & to be used. By evening, they'll be fundraising off his name. Disappointed that he didn't think it thru. Sometimes you have to leave ppl in their sunken place as they do not want to be helped! — amundefined (@unwritten0207) April 27, 2018

Well, Chance has now spoken out in lengthy statement. He apologized for “attempting” to support Kanye, writing, “Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so.” He continued, “I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f— with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.” His post also included, “My fault yo.” See below:

Well, that was a close one. Although some folks will still be mad, Chance The Rapper just escaped the sunken place. Be careful, bruh. The sunken place has swallowed Steve Harvey, Ray Lewis, Stacey Dash, Chrisette Michele, Tina Campbell and countless others. Once you are in, there is no way out!

