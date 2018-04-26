National
Cop Or Drop? 2Pac’s Estate Just Released A Limited Edition Poetry-Inspired Collection With VFILES

Now you know what to rock for National Poetry Month

Foxy NC Staff
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

In honor of National Poetry Month, 2Pac‘s estate is dropping a new collaboration collection available exclusively from VFILES.

The limited edition Tupac Poetry Collection consists of hoodies, t-shirts, and a bandana decorated with excerpts from Pac’s well-known and celebrated poetry. The exclusive capsule will be available via VFILES beginning on Thursday, and will cost you anywhere from $30 to $200. To kick off the launch of the special collaboration, an event called Pass the Aux will take place at 4 pm at VFILES HQ at 12 Mercer Street location in New York.

You can shop for the new Tupac collection in store at VFILES or online here.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

