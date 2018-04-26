Entertainment News
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good Eats’ While Making His Way Through Wings On Hot Ones

Another one of the Food Network OGs has made their way to First We Feast

Foxy NC Staff
Buffalo wings

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

First We Feast‘s star series Hot Ones has some of the most eclectic guests in the game–from NBA players, to hip-hop’s hottest, to Food Network legends. This week, the series expanded on their portfolio with the latter by inviting Alton Brown on the show, who hosts Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and a million other things.

Throughout the episode, Brown rearranges the hot sauce into his own personal ranking, tackles some Eminem lyrics, and talks about the possibility of his classic show Good Eats returning.  If you’re an avid Food Network fan–this interview is definitely going to be a special one.

