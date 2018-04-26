Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now That Bill Cosby’s Headed To Jail

You next, Kelz.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Now that Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault, Twitter is calling for the conviction of professional perv R. Kelly. According to social media, the R&B singer is up next:

https://twitter.com/holyscum/status/989598174707937280

Hit the flip to see more of what social media had to say to Kelly and, surprisingly, Chance the Rapper.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now That Bill Cosby’s Headed To Jail

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 10 hours ago
04.27.18
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to…
 11 hours ago
04.27.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 17 hours ago
04.27.18
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career…
 17 hours ago
04.27.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 20 hours ago
04.26.18
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now