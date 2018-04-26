Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

The struggle.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Still emotionally, physically and spiritually drained from Kanye West‘s onslaught of tweets?

Don’t worry, we understand.

His so-called love for Donald Trump and the ludicrous reasoning behind it caused some people to cut the Chi-Town rapper off completely, while others are still trying to process his rapid fall from grace.

Since Kanye’s Wednesday Twitter storm, celebs have been trying to reach him one-by-one to no avail.

Take John Legend for example. You’d think a one-on-one personal text would make leeway.

Not for Kanye.

In fact, he was so unaffected by his conversation with John that he decided to post it on Twitter.

(Sigh).

Then John tried to reach Kanye one more time, but then just gave up and was like just promote my single and we’ll call it even.

(Sigh)

DRAINED.

John is not the only one who had a message for Kanye following his Twitter rant.

Swipe through to find out how other celebs have been trying to collect Kanye.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 12 hours ago
04.27.18
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to…
 13 hours ago
04.27.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 19 hours ago
04.27.18
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career…
 19 hours ago
04.27.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
You Mad Or Nah? Bill Cosby Found Guilty…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now