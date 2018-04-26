Will Black MeToo Victims Be Recognized On Charlie Rose’s TV Series About Sexual Misconduct?

News One
Will Black MeToo Victims Be Recognized On Charlie Rose’s TV Series About Sexual Misconduct?

“I know that we women of color are victims as much, if not more, than White women," says Rebecca Carroll, a former producer for Rose.

The role race plays in the exploitative environment controlled by powerful men will likely go unexplored in the new TV series on the #MeToo movement, which former CBS anchor Charlie Rose is slated to host.

See Also: MeToo Founder Wants To ‘Change The Narrative About The Movement’

Many, like journalist and women’s advocate Tina Brown, are giving the program idea a thumbs-down. She rejected an offer to produce the program, Page Six reported on Wednesday. Rose is among the dozens of powerful men to tumble in a massive wave of sexual harassment allegations in the #MeToo movement.

There’s a long history of Black women getting sexually exploited in abusive environments controlled by powerful men. Although Black women have been at the forefront of protesting sexual harassment, their voices have all too often been ignored. In addition, White women have largely been the faces of the MeToo movement, which was started by an African-American woman, Tarana Burke.

“I know that we women of color are victims as much, if not more, than White women; we are also less likely to come forward with our stories of abuse because there’s so much more at stake,” wrote WNYC editor Rececca Carroll, who was a producer on the Charlie Rose show.

Carroll began working on Rose’s show, which PBS cancelled over his sexual harassment scandal, in 1997. She was the only Black journalist on staff in a workplace dominated by White men, which Rose controlled like a personal kingdom, recalled Carroll, who has predicted that discussions about MeToo on Rose’s show will bypass race.

“These [environments] are micro-fiefdoms where White men make the decisions, shape the narrative, and double down on their delusions of unassailability,” she added.

