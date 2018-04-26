Guilty On All Charges: Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentence Could End Up Being A Life Sentence

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Guilty On All Charges: Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentence Could End Up Being A Life Sentence

The comedian's legal team was expected to appeal the verdict.

NewsOne Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

The guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s drugging and molesting criminal trial on Thursday means the 80-year-old comedian is facing some serious prison time. Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, according to multiple media reports.

Cosby’s legal team was expected to appeal the verdict in the comedian’s retrial following a hung jury last year. He was not expected to report to prison immediately, but faces 10 years for each of the three counts he was found guilty on. The sentences could run concurrently, but that was expected to be determined at a later date.

READ MORE: Full Coverage Of Bill Cosby’s Retrial For Sexual Assault

Prosecutors asked the judge to remand Cosby to prison and said he was a flight risk, but he remained free on his $1 million bail that he previously paid. After the prosecutor said Cosby could use his private plane to flee, Cosby reportedly stood up in court and called the district attorney an “asshole.”

If he were to be sentenced to the full 30 years, he would most likely die in prison.

Constand’s testimony earlier this month was pivotal, but it was perhaps the accounts by five additional Cosby accusers that proved to be the difference this time around. In the initial trial that ended up in a hung jury, only Constand’s testimony was allowed.

SEE ALSO:

Diamond And Silk Swear Under Oath They Never Got Trump Coins, But Documents Say That’s Wrong

The Number Of Black Candidates Running For Governor Just Got Smaller

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 12 hours ago
04.27.18
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to…
 13 hours ago
04.27.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 19 hours ago
04.27.18
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
You Mad Or Nah? Bill Cosby Found Guilty…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now