Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Kelis is opening up about the mental and physical abuse she allegedly suffered while married to Nas. According to a recent interview with Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, Kelis revealed she was going to reveal her own bruises when Rihanna and Chris Brown’s domestic violence incident went public.

“It reminded me of Rihanna. I remember so clearly when the pictures came out, with that whole thing that happened with her and Chris Brown” she said. “The only way I could describe it was like double dutch. I was like do I jump in? I had bruises all over my body at that point.”

The Milkshake singer said she didn’t say anything because she wasn’t “ready to walk” and that she’s “really private.”

HU Staff: Jerosyln Johnson @jeroslyndiva Singer/songwriter turned chef Kelis has finally broken her silence on her violent marriage with legendary rapper Nas and the current status of their custody battle. ___________________________________________________ In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, the “Milkshake” singer got candid about what led to her divorcing the “Illmatic” rapper while she was pregnant with their son Knight. “There was a lot of mental and physical abuse”, Kelis said. ___________________________________________________ Kelis also revealed why she has chosen to stay silent on their relationship. Since becoming a chef and launching her successful brand Bounty & Full, the mother of two has been busy living her best life with her husband and two sons, Knight, 8, and Sheperd, 2. “I’m living my life. I’m cooking. I’m raising my kids and I’m very private.” the “Food” singer said. ___________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link in bio.

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Kelis also talked about the bitter custody battle between she and Nas. “The whole thing is ridiculous,” she said.

“It’s not about not allowing you to see him You can’t not see him for months then show up when you’re ready to see him and regulate.”

She added, “he shows up when it’s fun. He shows up when there’s a good photo opp.”

What made her come forward now? “I woke up this morning and I was like I can’t anymore,” she admitted. Kelis revealed details  about their fights saying Nas would get so drunk he’d black out. They would fight all night and wake up in the morning like nothing happened.

She talks about their relationship around the 15 minute mark.

Kelis’ admission comes on the heels of video footage that exposed the volatile relationship between rapper Fabolous and Emily B. Fans have begun to troll Nas’ comments section calling him a “woman beater.”

Nas has yet to respond to the Kelis’ claims.

RELATED STORIES:

Video Surfaces Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. And Her Father

Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner For Years Of Physical Abuse

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 10 hours ago
04.27.18
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to…
 11 hours ago
04.27.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 17 hours ago
04.27.18
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career…
 17 hours ago
04.27.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes…
 18 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 20 hours ago
04.26.18
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now