Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother.’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Kanye West needs to delete his Twitter forever.

Since the weekend, he’s been on Twitter spitting some questionable knowledge, including his love for President Trump and Black conservatives such as Candace Owens who hates the Black Lives Matter Movement.

But on Wednesday, he seemed to outdo himself, letting folks he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does, but then calls him his “brother” and even had the audacity to post a pic of himself rocking a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote to much dismay with anyone with common sense.

Of course, hell froze over as Trump responded with writing, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

After being accused of being in the Sunken Place, he had this to say:

Kim Kardashian also tried to get involved, trying to defend her man and clarify some of his statements, but it didn’t really work:

GIRL, BYE….OBVIOUSLY, Black Twitter had words for Mr. West, claiming that he’s been cancelled to being completely obsessed with gaining approval from white America:

 

In addition,

https://twitter.com/lukewaltham/status/989254906421956609

Sigh….

RELATED NEWS:

April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook

The Sunken Place: BET Founder Falsely Credits Trump For Lowering The Black Unemployment Rate

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 12 hours ago
04.27.18
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to…
 13 hours ago
04.27.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 19 hours ago
04.27.18
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room…
 20 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
You Mad Or Nah? Bill Cosby Found Guilty…
 21 hours ago
04.27.18
Watch: Alton Brown Talks The Return Of ‘Good…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls…
 22 hours ago
04.27.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now