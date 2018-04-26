Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.

On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.

Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical chord with knives and shoelaces.

Get into the brave tale below:

I still really don’t understand what’s so shocking about my delivery story. Lol maybe it’ll set in one day. — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

Might as well tell you now lol. Give me a little time though because it’s sort of a long story 😂😂 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

I didn’t know I was pregnant for awhile (already in my 3rd trimester) and before you ask the birth control I was on made it so I didn’t have a cycle every month. So not having a period wasn’t an indicator for me. On top of that I didnt really gain any weight. Me when I found: pic.twitter.com/An5QA3hX8A — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So then I’m in denial for another month after that like there’s no way a Bitch is preggo. At this point I’m working in VA and away from everyone so I just decided not to tell anyone. My dumbass was like maybe it’ll just go away… pic.twitter.com/TtSMTqc7Ln — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So I had already purchased tickets for a vacay in Germany and ya girl was not about to waste international flight money. So I was like if the boy comes on time I should be all good in the hood. So I came home for two seconds before hopping on the my flight to Germany. pic.twitter.com/SWYOpatnEN — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

You can find the full thread here.

