National
Home > National

Triflin’: Donald Trump Was Too ‘Busy’ To Buy His Wife A Birthday Gift

See what social media had to say.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump called into “Fox and Friends” today and wished his wife Melania a very “Happy Birthday,” but moments later he made it clear he didn’t get her a gift. According to no. 45, he was too busy to get her an actual present so a bouquet of flowers and a nice card had to cut it this year. But our question is: busy doing what? Ranting on Fox News? Tweeting?

Here’s what social media had to say about it.

Welp…Melania, our advice is get out while you can.

2016 Republican National Convention - Day 1

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama's DNC Speech

2 photos Launch gallery

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama's DNC Speech

Continue reading Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech

Best Reactions To Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama's DNC Speech

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 3 hours ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 3 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
Freeeeee To Beeee: Janelle Monae And 5 Other…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 5 hours ago
04.26.18
Breaking The Silence: Kelis Says Her Relationship With…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
El Debarge
You Say He Got It Back, We Say…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 7 hours ago
04.26.18
Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy
 7 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now