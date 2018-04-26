Triflin’: Donald Trump Was Too ‘Busy’ To Buy His Wife A Birthday Gift

Underrated highlight I missed: Trump saying he’s too busy to get FLOTUS a birthday gift but says he got her a nice card. pic.twitter.com/AswsJb0bzd — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 26, 2018

Donald Trump called into “Fox and Friends” today and wished his wife Melania a very “Happy Birthday,” but moments later he made it clear he didn’t get her a gift. According to no. 45, he was too busy to get her an actual present so a bouquet of flowers and a nice card had to cut it this year. But our question is: busy doing what? Ranting on Fox News? Tweeting?

Here’s what social media had to say about it.

LOL. I'm listening to Trump's Fox News call-in and he admitted to not getting Melania a birthday present. DUUUUDE you have embarrassed and shamed that poor woman for months (years) and you chose THIS birthday to not get her a gift?!? — Molly Korn (@mdobk) April 26, 2018

Trump's birthday gift to Melania was to publicly implicate and associate himself with Stormy Daniels. You're welcome, dear. — Medium Happy (@jdubs88) April 26, 2018

Maybe for Melania's birthday, Trump decided to give her the gift of rock solid evidence for his future trials. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) April 26, 2018

Maybe you should have gotten her a birthday gift, then. — Scott Korin (@scottkorin) April 26, 2018

Welp…Melania, our advice is get out while you can.