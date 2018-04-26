Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy

While Chance the Rapper continues to defend his mentor, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Ariana Grande have all had enough.

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West's eagle tee

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Following his controversial return to Twitter, Kanye West has been gaining some notable “unfollowers.”

We can only assume that this list of celeb accounts that deleted Yeezus from the timeline had enough of his pro-Trump rhetoric and poorly-planned declarations.

according to @BrianTylerCohen these are the stars who’ve jumped ship so far:

A riana Grande, BTS, Drake, Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monáe, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and Zayn Malik.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
Breaking
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of All Charges
 3 hours ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 3 hours ago
04.26.18
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
Freeeeee To Beeee: Janelle Monae And 5 Other…
 4 hours ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 5 hours ago
04.26.18
Breaking The Silence: Kelis Says Her Relationship With…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
El Debarge
You Say He Got It Back, We Say…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 7 hours ago
04.26.18
Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy
 7 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now