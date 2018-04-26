Entertainment News
Freeeeee To Beeee: Janelle Monae And 5 Other Stars Who Identify As Pansexual

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Folks have been speculating about Janelle Monae‘s sexuality since she hit the scene back in 2007 , but sis has kept her mouth tight rope tight — get it.

 

While doing promo for her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, Monae revealed to Rolling Stone that she identifies as Pansexual.

People who identify as pansexual are “not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.” Janelle’s little Droids wasted no time showing their support for the Queen on social media:

We’re so glad Ms Monae is living her truth. Now we can let the Tessa Thompson rumors be as they are.

 

But the Hidden Figures star isn’t the only celebrity to be candid about her sexuality. Check out the gallery below of star who identify as Pansexual.

