Huggy Lowdown: We Want Him Black! We Need Yeezy Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/26/18- Huggy Lowdown is serious when he says he’s not happy with Kanye West. He’s free to be with the  Kardashian but it’s not okay to love the man who’s anti-Black. No, Donald Trump, we need Yeezy back.

Photos
