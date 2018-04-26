Morning Minute: Hey Kanye, Do You Remember What You Said To Bush?

4/26/18- There is a possibility that Kanye West has lost it, especially after he tweeted how that he loved his brother Donald Trump. Comedian Chris Paul raps to the beat of Power by West to let us know just how crazy this situation is.

