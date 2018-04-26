TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Is The Hardest Working Woman In Comedy

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

4/26/18- Sherri was experiencing technical difficulties from Vancouver so Tom, Sybil, and Kym took the time to pound and praise Sherri while she couldn’t talk. But she’s been superwoman filming in Vancouver and flying to the U.S. on the weekends to do stand-up.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

14 photos Launch gallery

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Continue reading Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians

Check out these amazing ladies who know how to get a crowd laughing!

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 8 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 15 hours ago
04.26.18
From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Jay Ellis Almost Passed On The Pilot That…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
8 items
Casanova Visits 92Q In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
04.25.18
One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just…
 17 hours ago
04.26.18
Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit…
 18 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now