Top Of The Morning: Sherri Is The Hardest Working Woman In Comedy

0 reads Leave a comment
4/26/18- Sherri was experiencing technical difficulties from Vancouver so Tom, Sybil, and Kym took the time to pound and praise Sherri while she couldn’t talk. But she’s been superwoman filming in Vancouver and flying to the U.S. on the weekends to do stand-up.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos Launch gallery
Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
1. Loni Love1 of 14
2. Bresha Webb2 of 14
3. Aisha Tyler3 of 14
4. Darmirra Brunson4 of 14
5. Kym Whitley5 of 14
6. Wanda Sykes6 of 14
7. Luenell7 of 14
8. Sommore8 of 14
9. Dominique9 of 14
10. Mo'Nique10 of 14
11. Sheryl Underwood11 of 14
12. Sherri Shepherd12 of 14
13. Tiffany Haddish13 of 14
14. Leslie Jones14 of 14
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
comments – add yours