Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Bobcats

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Michael Jordan Has Sent Hundreds Of Kids To College On Full Ride Scholarships

Although Michael Jordan has been accused of not being invested and giving back to the community, no one can deny the efforts and work of his “Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program”, a scholarship initiative that has sent over 200 kids to school with full-ride scholarships since 2015.

“My mother and my teachers inspired the creation of the Wings program by placing a high value on education and passing that on to me,” Michael Jordan told TheUndefeated. “Education is the most valuable tool we can provide young people today to help them achieve greatness.”

One of the recipients of the scholarship, Rozzie Cribbs, received a $10,000 scholarship to Southern Illinois University with the help of the program.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what?! A full ride?’ I used to consider myself a realist, thinking college ain’t gonna happen. But this scholarship taught me to think, just put the work in and try. It’s changed me as a person,” he told The Undefeated.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 8 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 15 hours ago
04.26.18
From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Jay Ellis Almost Passed On The Pilot That…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
8 items
Casanova Visits 92Q In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
04.25.18
One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just…
 17 hours ago
04.26.18
Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit…
 18 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now