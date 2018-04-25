Entertainment News
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown

Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders break down the week in TV.

Foxy NC Staff
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Sunday night marked the end of season 10 of RHOA and the ladies surely went out with a bang. The rising tension between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak reached an all time high, leading to an explosive ending we kinda saw coming.

Kim Zolciak went full White woman and shed tears while claiming racism isn’t real. Meanwhile, it was still going down in the A between Erica Mena and rising artist Just Brittany.

We also caught up with Insecure star Jay Ellis, who got candid about filming the sex scenes on Insecure and his famous backstrokes.

Hit the play button for your tea talk recap.

