From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian Foster’s First Single ‘A Friend, A Fan, A Kid’

Arian Foster A.K.A. Bobby Feeno is making the unusual leap from pro NFL player to rapper and his first single is here. “A Friend, A Fan, A Kid”—off his debut album Flamingo & Koval—follows his relationships with a friend, a fan, and one of his children, imagined in “first person” from each of those individual vantage points.

In addition to the new song, TIDAL and UNINTERRUPTED have partnered to bring us Becoming Bobby Feeno, an 8-part docu-series that follows the former running back from the day of his mid-season retirement through recording his debut album. Watch Feeno’s first offering “A Friend, A Fan, A Kid” below” plus the teaser for his docu-series up top. Both the doc and his album Flamingo & Koval will be available tomorrow, April 26.