Leslie Jones Is Serving Grace Jones Vibes And We’re Like, ‘Yassss’

Leslie Jones attended the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night and served us a LEWK.
The star who expressed her frustrations on Twitter of no high-fashion designers wanting to dress her during her ‘Ghostbuters‘ press tour, led Christian Siriano to send a hand up and waving emoji and they’ve been working together ever since.
Her custom Christian Siriano blazer dress is super on trend with both the white and blazer dress style and reminded us she has legs for days! Ummm, can he just go ahead and add this to a collection, please?
She wanted to embody Grace Jones and issa vibe.
She was spotted chatting with other Hollywood celebs, including This Is Us star, Sterling Brown.
Looks Jones had a great time! We’re loving this lewk, what are your thoughts, beauties?
DON’T MISS:
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Task On Twitter For Disrespectful Service
Leslie Jones Came All The Way Through With This Birthday Look
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Dressed Stars At The Time 100 Gala
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Dressed Stars At The Time 100 Gala
1. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Maxine WatersSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Tarana BurkeSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. RuPaul and Georges LeBarSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Janet MockSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Lena Waithe and Alana MayoSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Trevor NoahSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Susan Kelechi Watdon and Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. btihaj MuhammadSource:Getty 15 of 15