Leslie Jones Is Serving Grace Jones Vibes And We’re Like, ‘Yassss’

Leslie Jones attended the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night and served us a LEWK.

The star who expressed her frustrations on Twitter of no high-fashion designers wanting to dress her during her ‘Ghostbuters‘ press tour, led Christian Siriano to send a hand up and waving emoji and they’ve been working together ever since.

Her custom Christian Siriano blazer dress is super on trend with both the white and blazer dress style and reminded us she has legs for days! Ummm, can he just go ahead and add this to a collection, please?

She wanted to embody Grace Jones and issa vibe.

She was spotted chatting with other Hollywood celebs, including This Is Us star, Sterling Brown.

Looks Jones had a great time! We’re loving this lewk, what are your thoughts, beauties?

