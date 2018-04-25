Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A Big Service Around Queen Bey

Do you Bey-lieve?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

If you never thought Beyoncé could be your direct pathway to God, think again. The Queen Bey is inspiring fans at concerts and in the pulpit.

San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral is definitely moved. On Wednesday, they are hosting a Beyoncé mass which will celebrate and unpack the legacy of Bey.

The event will be hosted by the weekly progressive worship service The Vine, and it’s set to include Beyoncé’s music and Bible readings by women of color that relate to her music.

Reverend Yolanda Norton, who will preside over the mass, assured folks that this isn’t some Bey Hiv cult situation.

“This is not a service deifying Beyoncé,” she told Essence. “This is a service that uses Beyoncé’s music as a tool to engender positive, empowering conversation about Black women. The premise of [the class] is that if we look at the personal life, career trajectory, music and public persona of Beyoncé, so much of her life reflects aspects of black women’s stories.”

She continues, “We use ‘Flaws and All,’ a song maybe she wrote for her fans or for Jay-Z. But if you listen to the words in an ecclesiastical context, it’s a very faithful, honest, raw acknowledgment of the imperfect relationship we have with God.”

Preach!

 

Are you down for the Beyoncé-filled, fire-baptized session?

If you’re in the San Francisco area, you can hit up Grace Cathedral at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (April 25)!

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A Big Service Around Queen Bey

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 8 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 15 hours ago
04.26.18
From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Jay Ellis Almost Passed On The Pilot That…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
8 items
Casanova Visits 92Q In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
04.25.18
One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just…
 17 hours ago
04.26.18
Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit…
 18 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now