Whole Mood: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan — And We Should All Take Notes

Rihanna is like a walking, breathing billboard for self love, and we can all use a bit of her sauce.

 

Just when you thought the Bad Gal’s cockiness couldn’t get any cuter, she posts a video of herself bumping her own throwback hits, once again proving that you should always be your own number one fan.

Being your own stan also means that you have to know you worth — and Rih has enough confidence to go around for all of us.

 

You’ve seen her DIY Fenty Beauty ads making waves on social media. Who else is dope enough to pay themselves to promote themselves?

She even embraced all her thicky thickness when folks tried to come for her new curvy physique.

young. black. thicc.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

And she’s well aware of her extraness:

when you extra AF. @fentybeauty #bloopers

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 

Rih’s IG captions alone are proof that her self esteem is on a hunnid.

subtle.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 

All we can say about that is, didn’t she tell you that she was a savage?

via GIPHY

 

