Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Monkey Disguised As A Little White Girl Is Making Waves On The Internet

Poor fella...

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

A monkey went viral this week after he was spotted panhandling on what is believed to be an Indonesian road. As you’ll quickly notice in the clip up top, he’s dressed as a little girl with a mask over his face to entertain the drivers riding by. While most people are laughing in disbelief, Daily Mail reports it’s no laughing matter as the macaque was chained by his neck in a cruel act that was reportedly banned in Indonesia’s capital years ago.

The site reports, “The incident was part of a traditional street performance known as Topeng Monyet, translated as Monkey’s Mask. It’s a controversial form of entertainment that sees captive macaque forced to dress as human and perform stunts such as riding bicycles. They’re chained by their neck and videos online show them being yanked cruelly whilst performing for the public. Topeng Monyet was banned in Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta after a campaign in 2013. Many of the monkey were unable to return to the forests that they were taken from because of severe physical and mental trauma. However, the practice continues throughout Indonesia.”

People all over the world have since responded to the video, some calling out Indonesia for allowing the monkey to be abused in such a way, others admitting this isn’t the first time they’ve witnessed the act, and many laughing because, well, it’s a little odd to look at. See some responses from ever-opinionated Twitter below and let us know what was your initial reaction?

Thoughts?

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 8 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 15 hours ago
04.26.18
From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Jay Ellis Almost Passed On The Pilot That…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
8 items
Casanova Visits 92Q In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
04.25.18
One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just…
 17 hours ago
04.26.18
Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit…
 18 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now