Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate All Your Craziest BFFs

Oh heyyy, Cece!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

When Cardi B dropped her track “Be Careful” it was a moment. Like “Bodak Yellow,” girls could relate to the lyrics  and although the newer track covered a different topic, it evoked the strongest of emotions in Bardi Gang. Cardi has a way of hyping her fans. So, when little Cece (@thececeshow) impersonated girls getting in their feelings while rapping “Be Careful” it was accurate AF and deserving of the RP it eventually got from the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

Hit the flip to see more clips from the aspiring actress and comedic impersonator. Her Maxine Waters video is jokes.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate All Your Craziest BFFs

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady…
 8 hours ago
04.26.18
So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids…
 11 hours ago
04.26.18
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak…
 13 hours ago
04.26.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 15 hours ago
04.26.18
From Pro Football To Rap: Listen To Arian…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
Jay Ellis Almost Passed On The Pilot That…
 16 hours ago
04.26.18
8 items
Casanova Visits 92Q In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
04.25.18
One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just…
 17 hours ago
04.26.18
Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit…
 18 hours ago
04.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now