The Mystery Of Why Melania Won’t Hold Trump’s Hand Is Revealed By Late Night’s Steven Colbert

On several occasions, Melania has refused to play nice and hold her husband’s hand in public. During the welcoming of Frances president and first lady, he makes an attempt, but Melania wasn’t having it.

First Lady Melania Trump had another awkward hand-holding moment with husband Donald Trump as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/RyWEhi8uYE — People (@people) April 24, 2018

Late Show host Steven Colbert has figured out why!

TONIGHT: Stephen can hardly contain his excitement as the Trump family hosts French President Macron and his wife for this administration's first White House state dinner. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/M1ysoJDNan — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 25, 2018

