Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling Down On Kanye’s Trump Comments

Kanye West fans have been both devastated and confused the past couple days as the rapper continues to voice some equally troublesome and vague political opinions. The Chicago native has said recently that he likes the way conservative Candace Owens thinks, and according to E Bro, Mr. West also flat out told him he loves Donald Trump.

Kanye has voiced before that he would have voted for Trump if he had voted in the most recent election, but him doubling down on those ideas is turning fans completely off. Because the rapper’s tweets and comments are pretty vague, many fans are holding out for an explanation and possibly Ye admitting that he’s trolling for some album sales. But now, his longtime collaborator CyHi the Prynce has come to social media to double down on some interesting Trump opinions.

One of CyHi’s first tweets is what prompted much of the backlash, and caused further back-and-forth between some of his followers.

Why is everybody so scared of Trump I bet you right now I can look up a thousand songs, TV shows etc where his name is mentioned before he ran for office y'all scared of a man that tells y'all how he feel about you smh y'all to sensitive most of y'all talk behind people back lol https://t.co/S6lbabT3wg — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

He continued on for a while arguing with disappointed fans:

Naw we just don't give white people that much credit y'all sound scared of trump lol like he's a Gangsta or something — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

I am but I don't get nervous when my enemy approaches — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Well do something see the problem is we not ready to die for what we believe in we just want to talk and march — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Half of y'all niggas is anti black we don't stay with our women we don't take care of our kids we run off with the pack we hate on each other etc https://t.co/9hCDY8nW5K — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Y'all do know Martin Luther King was republican — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

Create a new environment I bet if white people was oppressed they would go hit a gun store rob a bank go 2 another country go 2 war enslave them rebuild another country and the slaves that live n their country will live better than any other human n the world and name it America — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018

So….yeah. People were confused by this talk from someone whose lyrics always seem to come from the opposite direction.

It’s hard for people to see public figures they look up to coming out of left field and talking like this, and CyHi’s comments seem to only further drive home the idea that Kanye really might be pro-Trump. It’s a conflicting time for Ye fans indeed.

