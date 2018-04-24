Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released From Prison

News One
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released From Prison

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.

On November 6, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017). The 30-year-old rapper had been on  probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. He said about the probation, “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who is a Black woman, has been heavily criticized for her handling of Meek’s case. She has insisted Meek remain in jail and allegedly asked the rapper for personal favors —  she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself.

Now, a Pennsylvania high court has overturned Brinkley’s ruling. According to CBS, “Rapper Meek Mill will be released from prison Tuesday, his lawyer Brian McMonagle told CBS News. McMonagle said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the rapper’s immediate release.”

According to the PA Supreme Court’s official order, TMZ reports, “The justices cited the alleged corrupt police officer who served as a ‘critical witness’ in Meek’s original gun and drugs case as a crucial point in their decision to order his bail. It also said prosecutors were not opposed to him being released, and sided with them.”

Co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team Michael Rubin will reportedly pick up Meek Mill from prison. He has been one of Mill’s strongest advocates and visited him several times in jail.

Meek already posted on Twitter:

Meek will reportedly be a free man within the hour.

