Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill Relative

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill Relative

The judge treated Sandra Twiggs “like a dog” and may have contributed to her demise.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

A Miami family is furious that a judge berated their chronically ill relative who died days after an April 15 courtroom bond hearing.

See Also: Watch: Kentucky Judge Slams Jailer For Sending Woman To Court Without Pants

Sandra Twiggs, a 59-year-old wheelchair-bound woman, was in court over a domestic dispute. She had an argument with her 19-year-old daughter about a fan, CBS News Miami reported.

The family believed that the courtroom appearance damaged Twiggs’ poor health. “When she came home from being in there she was never the same,” said Carolyn Porter, Twiggs’ goddaughter.

Twiggs, who is Black, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a progressive lung ailment that affects breathing. A video captured Broward Circuit Court Judge Merrilee Ehrlich getting angry with Twiggs and yelling at her when she tried to explain her disorder and breathing treatments.

The judge, who had a reputation for angry outbursts at litigants, is heard screaming, “Ma’am, I’m not here to talk to you about your breathing treatment!” Ultimately, she released Twiggs without bond for the domestic violence charge. But the damage was already done, according to the family.

The woman’s sister, Anna Lee Twiggs, recalled that her ill sibling was upset when she returned home from the hearing.

“Anna, they treated me like a dog in the courthouse,” she remembered her sister saying. “They didn’t let me talk. The judge was so cruel. I needed a treatment and she (Twiggs) just kept on gasping for air as she was telling me this and she was so devastated.”

Ehrlich’s boss, Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter, was bothered by her courtroom behavior, and he  planned to apologize to the family.

“I am saddened and disappointed in the way Judge Ehrlich behaved on the video,” he said. “Her behavior cannot be condoned.”

Ehrlich, who had planned to retire in the summer, reportedly resign her position.

SEE ALSO:

Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting Victims: ‘The Pain Is Unbearable’

Waffle House Shooter Held On Bond While Countless Black People Are Denied Bail For Nonviolent Crimes

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Stanton Archive
The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating…
 12 mins ago
04.25.18
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
The Mystery Of Why Melania Won’t Hold Trump’s…
 1 hour ago
04.25.18
US-SKOREA-DIPOLMACY
Did Melania Channel Her Inner Olivia Pope And…
 2 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 19 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In…
 21 hours ago
04.25.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now