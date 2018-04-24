Florida Teen With Racist ‘Promposal’ Sign Is Now Crying White Tears

News One
Florida Teen With Racist ‘Promposal’ Sign Is Now Crying White Tears

Noah Crowley is facing serious disciplinary action.

Florida teenager Noah Crowley, 18, thought it would be funny if he invited a girl to prom with a sign that read “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom.” See below:

Noah attends Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida and the school released a statement about the sign, which read, ″[The post] was racial in nature and administration became aware of it last night. Many who saw the post are understandably upset with its contents as well as the subsequent commentary to the post. Riverview High School absolutely does not condone or support the message conveyed in this post.” The statement continued, “We are focused on ensuring that Riverview High School provides a safe and secure environment for all of our students and that all students feel welcome and understand the value that they all bring to our school community. Our guidance counselors and administrators are available for any student who wish to speak to someone regarding the issue. Riverview High School has a wonderful student population and we know our school will use this incident as an opportunity to have productive conversations about respect for one another.”

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

The Herald-Tribune now reports the school is considering disciplinary action against the 18-year-old, who could result in him not attending prom. President of the Sarasota chapter of the NAACP Trevor Harvey is encouraging Sarasota school administrators to take disciplinary action, saying, “A strong statement needs to be made to their student body that this type of behavior will not be tolerated on any of our campuses throughout the school district, and, if so, there are going to be severe consequences. When we see so many heightened race relations throughout our country, our district has to take a proactive standpoint to make sure that that stuff doesn’t spill off into our schools.”

Noah Crowley is now apologizing and, of course, claims it was all a joke, “I want to sincerely apologize if I have offended anyone with the picture going around. That was not my intention. Anyone who knows me… knows that that’s not how we truly feel. It was a completely joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchats, I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry [sic].”

Let’s hope his high school will see past these apologetic white tears. An 18-year-old should know better and if he doesn’t, he needs to the strictest of discipline. Otherwise, with no disciplinary action (regardless of an apology),  the school will show they condone this type of behavior.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

