Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the lower court to release the rapper immediately.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Made In America - Day 2

Source: Arik McArthur / Getty

Meek Mill is finally going home!

According to the rapper’s lawyer, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Mill, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone who had his back while he was was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

His lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement that they are “thrilled” that their client is going home, NBC 10 noted.

“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail,” lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement.

“As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail.”

TMZ Sports wrote that the Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin picked the rapper up from prison and took him straight to the playoff game against the Miami Heat. He was joined by Kevin Hart.

Let’s go @sixers

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

 

Naturally, folks on Twitter were extremely happy to hear this good news:

Congrats Meek!

RELATED NEWS:

Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail Request Denial

Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Stanton Archive
The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating…
 13 mins ago
04.25.18
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
The Mystery Of Why Melania Won’t Hold Trump’s…
 1 hour ago
04.25.18
US-SKOREA-DIPOLMACY
Did Melania Channel Her Inner Olivia Pope And…
 2 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 18 hours ago
04.25.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 19 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In…
 21 hours ago
04.25.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now