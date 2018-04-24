Entertainment News
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring Kevin Hart

The comedian shows his face for the cameras as Cole spits about the challenges of temptation.

Foxy NC Staff
Still riding the success of his record-breaking KOD album, J. Cole has more deep content for the kids to stream.

Starring Kevin Hart and directed by Cole & Scott Lazer, this conversation starter will definitely be trending for the next few days.

