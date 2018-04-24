Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We Didn’t Know We Needed

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Bright'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith isn’t just a box office breaking movie star and unintentional life coach —  apparently, he’s also the dance instructor we all need in our lives.

 

The Fresh Prince and his prince, Jaden Smith, had dinner with Reggaeton star Nicky Jam over the weekend and got jiggy to the star’s hit single “X”.

 

Low key, Will has been giving us cool dance moves as long as h’s been giving us good vibes. Just last month, he crossed off “getting salsa lessons from Marc Anthony” off his dance list.

 

But this ain’t nothing new for Big Willie. Remember this epic moment from season one of Fresh Prince?

Or how about the time him and Jimmy Fallon schooled us all on the evolution of hip hop dancing:

 

 

Let’s just say that when it comes to living life, Will Smith could teach all of us a thing or two. Check out more classic moves from Big Willie when you hit the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We Didn’t Know We Needed

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.24.18
Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Rasheeda Has An Incredibly High Threshold…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
#RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now