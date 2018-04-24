Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
Police authority

Source: Jason Henthorn / Getty

Arizona Officer Pulls Over Chief for Traffic Infraction

In an encounter captured on a police body camera , a Tucson, Arizona officer pulled over a dark-colored SUV for a red-light infraction only to discover that the driver was his own boss, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus.

In the awkward video the officer tells Magnus that he observed the SUV turn left onto North Alvernon Way from East Broadway after the light had turned red.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.24.18
Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Rasheeda Has An Incredibly High Threshold…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
#RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now