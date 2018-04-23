Watch Police Copslain Why A Suspected Armed, White Mass Murdered Didn’t Die In A Hail Of Bullets

Nashville police explained how it managed to arrest an armed White man suspected of domestic terrorism without firing a single shot, let alone killing him. In response, Black folks, and hopefully the rest of the world, found ourselves asking a familiar question: Why don’t all law enforcement give unarmed African-American suspected criminals the same professional courtesy?
Monday’s arrest ended a massive manhunt that began one day earlier after Travis Reinking, 29, allegedly murdered four people with an assault rifle at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville on Monday. The carnage would have been worse if 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., a Black man, had not tackled Reinking and wrestled the weapon from his hands. The suspect ran from the scene and evaded capture for more than 24-hours.
At a press conference, officials from the Nashville police, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and other agencies “copsplained” what happened during the arrest.
A citizen spotted Reinking at a construction site near a wooded area, Nashville police Lt. Carlos Lara told reporters. Detectives followed separate pathways in the woods, where an officer eventually encountered the suspect.
The detective told him to get on the ground, and Reinking complied. After he was put in handcuffs, the officers searched his backpack and discovered a semi-automatic handgun with ammunition.
Reinking clearly received the White privilege version of a police arrest. Officers suspected that Reinking would be armed when they finally caught him, yet they treated the killer with kid gloves.
By contrast, the body count is mounting for police killings of unarmed Black man who committed no violent offenses. Typically, the police shoot Black men first and ask questions later—often discovering that the so-called suspect wasn’t actually suspicious at all beyond the color of his or her skin.
Is it too much to ask for Black men to get the same treatment from the police that they give to suspected White killers?
Black women are not exempt from police brutality. On the same day that Reinking gunned down four people at the Nashville Waffle House, White officers violently [and, some might say, sexually, arrested an unarmed Black woman at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama. Three officers slammed Chikesia Clemons to the ground, exposed her breasts while one of the officers threatened to break her arm. Her offense was a verbal dispute reportedly over plastic utensils with the woman who took her order.
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
