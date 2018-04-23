Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Made: Imagine Being The Student Who’ll Say “Beyoncé & Google Sent Me To College”

No big.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Once again, Beyoncé is simultaneously snatching wigs and giving back — because she’s just multitalented like that.

 

Hot off a major donation last week, Beyoncé is now being joined by a major non-profit to help future generations.

After her first Coachella performance, Bey made the announcement that she’s donating $100,000 of scholarship money to students going to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges) for the 2018-2019 academic year. The money, which is apart of her Homecoming Scholars Award Program, will be split between students going to Xavier University in Louisiana, Wilberforce University in Ohio, Tuskegee University in Alabama and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

 

Now, Google’s charitable arm, Google.org, is keeping the coins coming by matching Beyoncé’s original $100,000 donation with another $100k. So $25,000 will also go to one student at Texas Southern University, one student at Fisk University in Tennessee, one at Grambling State University in Louisiana and another at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

 

“Google understands the vital role historically black colleges and universities play in delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education,” said Maab Ibrahim, a Google.org program manager. “In the last several years, Google has launched innovative programs to close the distance between Silicon Valley and HBCUs; we are proud to continue that commitment by matching Beyoncé’s generous donation.”

Well okay then!

Can you imagine being the student who got some Beyoncé coins, let alone Google. Yoncé would get the first invite come graduation time!

 

And don’t think Bey is letting these other big business’ fly either. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment — which houses the BeyGOOD charitable foundation — hopes that the giving will continue.

“We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood. “Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education.”

Well said!

…so who’s donating next?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Made: Imagine Being The Student Who’ll Say “Beyoncé & Google Sent Me To College”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.24.18
Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Rasheeda Has An Incredibly High Threshold…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
#RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now