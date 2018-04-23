Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oops! Obama’s Swag Has Melania Trump Showing Her Pearly Whites

She looks...free.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Let’s keep it funky.

Melania Trump seems like she’s been looking for a way out since 2016 — AT LEAST.

The first lady’s face alone screams “dump Trump” and can you blame her? She has to have her work cut out for her, putting up with an alleged sexual assaulter, extramarital affair-er and just all around crappy person.

 

However, this weekend it seems like Melania found a light in a dark place when she was hanging next to Barack Obama at Barbara Bush‘s funeral.

That’s right, Melania was grinning and cheesing like she just left wet ink on the Trump divorce papers.

 

Why was Donald not sitting next to Melania you might ask?

Apparently, he couldn’t make the funeral because he wanted to “to avoid disruptions.”

 

Too bad smooth-as-butter Obama was “disrupting” Melania’s  gloomy life by showing her what real happiness could look like.

 

But don’t forget Melania — Obama is a chose man!

She better keep her gum-showing to a minimum or Michelle will snatch that smile right off her face…

 

With poise and grace, of course.

 

Swipe through for some hilarious reactions to Melania’s time with Obama!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Oops! Obama’s Swag Has Melania Trump Showing Her Pearly Whites

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
 1 hour ago
04.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 hours ago
04.24.18
Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Rasheeda Has An Incredibly High Threshold…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson…
 11 hours ago
04.24.18
Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned…
 12 hours ago
04.24.18
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police…
 13 hours ago
04.24.18
How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
#RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still…
 14 hours ago
04.24.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8…
 17 hours ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now