Genius: MIT Student Invents Headset That Silently Reads Your Mind

Watch him Google questions without typing or speaking and see the device read the results back to him via vibrations.

What if you never had to type or speak into a device again? A college student featured on 60 Minutes this Sunday appears to have made that crazy idea into a reality.

Arnav Kapur, who studies in MIT’s Media Lab, has “developed a system to surf the internet with his mind,” according to the 60 Minutes report; “He silently Googled our questions and heard the answers through vibrations transmitted through his skull and into his inner ear.”

In the clip above, Arnav reads random questions to himself and waits seconds before having the correct answer vibrate subtly in his ear.

Don’t trip, this isn’t the next step to getting your mind read by strangers in public.

As @ThisKidCalledRJ explains in the comments, the machine reads small muscles in your lower face and neck that can be correlated to your brain waves.

In other, equally confusing words, it takes electrical impulses from your skin and translates it into patterns that resemble speech, allowing you to communicate with the computer without Siri, Alexa or a keyboard.

The clunky prototype probably won’t make it onto college campuses in time for finals season, but this invention definitely expands the ways we can share and receive information moving forward.

Continue reading Genius: MIT Student Invents Headset That Silently Reads Your Mind

