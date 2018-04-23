OKKK: All The Ladies Of RHOA Banned Together To Put Kim Zolciak Bigoted-Biermann In Her Place

It’s a truly rare sighting for the entire cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta to get along with each other. But one of the unwritten Black people rules is to always stick together when being attacked by an outsider.

Nene, Kandi, Porsha, Kenya and Cynthia read Kim Zolciak-Biermann her rights on Sunday night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion over her racist claims. The ladies supported Nene in her claims that Kim was being racist when she said that Nene was “sick and disgusting” for living in a “roach nest.”

They felt that Kim’s shade had cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects. But Kim begged to differ, saying, “Don’t try it. It has nothing to do with the projects or none of that s—. A roach is a roach.” Adding fuel to the racially heated pit, Kim said that racism doesn’t actually exist in this day and age.

#PressPlay: #KimZolciak says "this whole racism thing in this day & age is bs" & "if social media wasn't there racism wasn't all that real" 👀👀 via: #realhousewivesofatlanta pic.twitter.com/o64xamd1SR — The Shade Room ⏺️ (@THESHADER00M) April 23, 2018

Let’s not forget that this is the same woman who felt that she was a Black girl trapped in a White woman’s body:

I'm a black woman trapped in a white woman's body. – Kim Zolciak #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/OTkYTHLBoX — DivatheD (@deedeehttr) April 23, 2018

Her racist comments about racism was enough to set social media on fire:

The look of someone who genuinely believes racism wasn’t a thing until recently. #RHOA #KimZolciak pic.twitter.com/faqzXQ4BVS — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) April 23, 2018

It was at this moment that Kroy realized he was married to a racist. #Rhoa #RHOARenunion #KimZolciak pic.twitter.com/LceY3ib3DZ — BlockedbyJax (@LizbethLopezFL) April 23, 2018

Kim Zolciak: “I’m not racist.” Also Kim: “You know why you haven’t found another white woman to sit on that couch, no one’s dumb enough to do that.” — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 23, 2018

This what dreams are made of! Kenya and Nene, two read queens tag teaming Kim!!! @Kimzolciak was not prepared for the dynamic duo that is @KenyaMoore and @NeNeLeakes, you’re done Kim, their work is done! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/MB78Fl1hDl — Gee (@allrealitychat) April 23, 2018

Want more from the “Kim Z. is over” party? Listen to Charlamagne Tha God drag her as the Donkey of the Day. Heehawww:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: