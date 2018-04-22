President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At Barbara Bush’s Funeral

President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At Barbara Bush’s Funeral

Donald Trump would not have been as kind to Michelle Obama.

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump Saturday at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral, despite President Trump’s racist birther attacks on him. The current president would never treat Michelle Obama with the same kindness if President Obama attacked him.

SEE ALSO: How Presidential: Trump Won’t Attend Barbara Bush’s Funeral But Obama Will

President Trump declined to attend the funeral in Houston, which former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton also attended. Instead, Trump sent his wife to represent him.

There’s been a lot of chatter on social media about Melania Trump smiling radiantly with President Obama before the service began. She’s seldom, if ever, seen having a good time with her husband.

Donald Trump was a leader in the birther movement, which challenged the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency over a false claim that Obama was born outside the United States.

Trump fired up the birthers in 2011 when he began questioning President Obama’s birthplace in television interviews, saying in one instance, “I’m starting to think that he was not born here.” He also tweeted that “an extremely credible source” told him that the former president’s birth certificate is fraudulent.

In another low point, Trump urged hackers in 2014 to get hold of Obama’s college records and check his place of birth—suggesting that the former president was born in Kenya. He continued raising doubts about Obama’s birthplace even after the former president released his birth certificate. Melania Trump reportedly backed her husband’s false birther claims in a TV interview.

The current president has a history of cruelty toward his critics. Indeed, Trump has a long list of opponents he’s attacked personally. Trump has been at war with the Bush family since the two former GOP presidents George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, openly reject Trump’s presidency.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America

Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

