SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found Shot And Stabbed In A Suitcase

A Wisconsin man has been charged with murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend he admitted to shooting, stabbing and stuffing in a suitcase.

According to Fox 6 News, Quentin Neal, 27, told Milwaukee police that he killed Shannon Mani, a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death. He is being charged with first degree intentional homicide, first degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mani was reported missing on April 13 when she did not pick her up brother from school or show up for work at a local Ulta Beauty store. When the police contacted Neal, he claimed that he hadn’t spoken with her and didn’t know where she was, but authorities claim Neal was “uneasy” about helping them with their investigation.

That, and they noted that Neal “did not appear concerned or unsettled with the circumstances” about Mani’s disappearance. He also changed his story to police about texting her before she went missing.

While he told them he hadn’t spoken to her on the day she went missing, police found that her Apple Watch says there was a conversation between the two on the 13th with Neal asking Mani was she coming over to his home.

When police were issued a search warrant, they found an immense amount of blood on Neal’s basement floor.

While being interviewed as police searched his home, prosecutors said that Neal told them he was under “family pressures” due to Mani’s parents not approving of him. He initially told police that as he showed her a gun he bought for protection, Mani tried to attack him and he killed her in self-defense.

But when police showed him pictures of the bloody crime scene, Neal changed his story, admitting to murdering the 21-year-old by shooting her twice in the head and cutting her with a knife. He then allegedly admitted to putting her body in a suitcase and taking it to his storage locker.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that when police opened the storage locker, they found Mani’s frozen body with her head wrapped in a black bag, her eyes covered with duct tape and both her ankles and wrists had been bound with duct tape.

Nathan Rapaka, a friend of Mani’s, told Fox 6 News that she was excited for things to come.

“She was glowing and she looked happy,” he said.

Another friend, Christina Hic, said that Mani had “many dreams” and “wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“She was like my little sister, so it’s really hard. She was wonderful. I don’t…she wouldn’t hurt a fly, so I don’t know why this happened to her. She wanted to change the world. She wanted to. Sorry. She just had so many dreams she didn’t get to accomplish.”

Neal, who has a lengthy rap sheet for theft and carjacking, has yet to give a motive for the murder.

His bond has been set for $500,000.

