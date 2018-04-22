Lifestyle
Queen Bey Brings Out A Whole New Wardrobe For #BeyChella Part Two

We all knew she wasn't repeating those same looks again.

Foxy NC Staff
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

#Beychella was back and in full-effect on Saturday (April 21), as Beyoncé headlined weekend two of the Coachella music festival!

And of course she did not disappoint as she killed it a second time…and debuted a whole new wardrobe for the anticipated event.

Staying true to her HBCU homecoming weekend looks, Queen Bey, along with her dancers and band, ditched the yellow digs to welcome fabulous hot pink ones. She also switched up her Destiny’s Child outfits and her Nefertiti one too.

Take a look at all of her new Balmain custom-made looks:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Stunning! I never knew I needed a hot pink sweater dress until today.

In addition, here are some clips of her amazing second performance:

 

Yes folks, Bey is a legend. Don’t @ us.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

44 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

[caption id="attachment_2994902" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Larry Busacca / Getty[/caption] Beyonce TURNED Coachella out on Saturday!!! The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming...and we were LIVING! That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny's Child to help sing some of her classic songs in her 26-song set. And of course, Twitter was here for it all!

comments – add yours
Photos
