Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong Thing Again And Folks Are Seriously Pissed

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

We can all agree that Kanye West likes to say things sometimes just to get a rise out of people. But his latest Twitter confessional may have been too far right for even Yeezus fans to understand.

 

As if his meeting with Donald Trump wasn’t off-putting enough, Ye’ recently tweeted that he likes the way Black Lives Matter critic Candace Owens thinks.

Of course, Owens wasted no time rubbing it in folks face that Kanye actually shouted her out:

Let’s not forget, this is the same woman who thinks Trump is America’s savior:

Just FYI, here’s the video of Owens (telling Black Lives Matter protesters that they are “whiny toddlers pretending to be oppressed”) that got Kanye on her bandwagon.

Needless to say, Yeezy fans are not pleased:

 

Kanye has said some pretty off the wall things over the past few years, but is this where we disinvite him from the cookout?

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong Thing Again And Folks Are Seriously Pissed

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams
He Put A Ring On It…..Congrats Michelle Williams
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Talks Coachella
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine…
 5 hours ago
04.23.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap…
 11 hours ago
04.23.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are Done…
 12 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 15 hours ago
04.23.18
True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens…
 16 hours ago
04.23.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 20 hours ago
04.23.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 21 hours ago
04.23.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 22 hours ago
04.23.18
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 24 hours ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now