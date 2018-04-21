Wake County Students Marched Friday To Protest Gun Violence

Students from 16 schools in Wake County marched Friday to protest gun violence. The students protest march was inspired by the activism of the Parkland FL school shooting survivors. The students also commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The event kicked off at Fletcher Park, students then walked to Halifax Mall. The event was filled with performances, speeches, and remarks from local law makers.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: