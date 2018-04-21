Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

Howard Schultz needs to take several seats.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

Even after the two Black men arrested at Starbucks recently told “Good Morning America” that they feared for their lives after a white female manager called the police on them, the coffee company’s chairman believes that Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson should sit down with Holly Hylton.

Because according to Howard Schultz, Hylton is “suffering too.”

 

In an interview with CBS Morning’s Gayle King, Schultz apologized for the arrest, but then said, “I think there’s a unique opportunity for her and the two gentlemen to sit down and potentially have some kind of reconciliation. I think it is going to be possible. I think she’s interested in doing it.”

Now, we’re not sure why Nelson and Robinson, who were racially profiled and arrested for sitting in the coffee shop for 3 minutes without buying anything, need to reach out and reconcile with Hylton. If anything, she should be the one reaching out trying to explain why she behaved the way she did.

That, and Starbucks needs to focus on training their staff properly, and not just on May 29.

Oh, but there’s more.

Schultz then said, “I think for her, she is suffering herself, in her own way. I think she recognizes that perhaps that calls shouldn’t have been made … I don’t think she intended when she made the call for the police to arrive and arrest the two men.”

 

Sir…Other than being outed in the media, how is she suffering? She wasn’t handcuffed, humiliated and arrested for the world to see. Not to mention, she is still employed. Ms. Holly will be fine.

As we previously reported, the two men were arrested by at least six Philadelphia police officers for sitting quietly in a Starbucks waiting for a man to discuss a business deal. As News One noted, a Starbucks employee called the officers because the men were doing what scores of people do at Starbucks—using the coffee shop as a meeting place without making a purchase.

Amid the video going viral and a proposed national boycott of the coffee cafes, last week Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued an apology. He referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome.”

RELATED NEWS:

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Apologizes For Starbucks Arrest

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Tapped To Give Howard…
 3 hours ago
04.21.18
#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit…
 4 hours ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 6 hours ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 6 hours ago
04.21.18
ambulance on the street
Roberta Flack Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill…
 6 hours ago
04.21.18
Prince Live On Stage
Dick Clark: How Many Instruments Do You Play?…
 6 hours ago
04.21.18
Young Greatness Cooks Up The Perfect Summer Anthem…
 6 hours ago
04.21.18
Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud
 19 hours ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 20 hours ago
04.21.18
Paula Patton Says Married Boo Is Separated And…
 23 hours ago
04.21.18
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28: 5 Things…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
Shooketh: A Black Man May Star As Steve…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, IL
Comedian Gary Owen Shouts Out Raleigh Coffee Shop…
 1 day ago
04.20.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts…
 1 day ago
04.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now